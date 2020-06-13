January 23, 1990 ~ June 2, 2020
"You really don't need more time before death; what you need is more depth of experience during the time you're given." -- -Michael A. Singer, The Untethered Soul. (A quote from one of Aaron's all-time favorite books.)
It is with heavy hearts that we share Aaron Gray Loftus, 30, passed away on June 2, 2020.
Aaron was born on January 23, 1990 to his parents Bruce and Margo Loftus. He was raised in Plain City, Utah as one of ten siblings. He attended Fremont High School, where he met his life-long-sweetheart Kari in choir. They were married on August 7th, 2009, and brought their rare and extremely loved daughter, Sloan, into the world in 2019.
Aaron was a force of love, light, and kindness in the world. When in Aaron's presence you would find yourself moving from endless belly laughter to long, deep, philosophical conversations with him. He was full of passion and was interested in everything from science to bird watching, but his claim to fame was his music. Along with being musically talented, Aaron fed his curious mind by recently diving into the world of falconry, trying his hand at woodworking, and would end each day by taking a 3-hour-long bath while reading something new.
Aaron found his best friend, high-school sweetheart, and soulmate in Kari. They shared a deep connection that will forever be cherished. They were together for 13-years and spent almost every moment together - enjoying their routine drives through the mountains, hiking, Netflix-binging, traveling, loving on their dog Jude, and spending quality time with their daughter Sloan. Aaron loved to talk about his love for Kari, Sloan, and Jude and all of their crazy adventures to anyone who would listen. They were his pride and joy in life.
Aaron's daughter Sloan was born in April 2019 and diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome - the key trait of that syndrome being deaf blindness. Aaron was an amazing, dedicated father. He showed up to every appointment, advocacy effort, and moment for his daughter Sloan. He was attentive, kind, and sharp, and he is the reason Sloan has grown into the beautiful, smart baby she is today.
Until May of 2020, Aaron remained the same engaged, dynamic, lively person he had been throughout his entire life. But in May, without warning, he slid deeper into a sudden onset depression from which he seemed to be emerging during his final weeks. His decision to take his own life was completely unexpected and shocking, and since then the outpouring of love and support has proven that Aaron is, and will always be, loved.
Aaron is preceded in death by his brother Brian Loftus and mother-in-law Kim Harbath. He is survived by his wife, Kari Harbath, daughter, Sloan Loftus, sister-in-law, Kassie Harbath, father-in-law, Paul Harbath, father, Bruce Loftus, mother, Margo Loftus, and siblings Jason Loftus (Melanie), Brandon Loftus (Jamie), Kimberly Winward (Braydon), Carrie Loftus, Nate Loftus (Erica), Karli Montoya (Joel), Cameron Loftus (Whitney), and Katie Mayer (Greg), and so many beautiful friends he considered family.
Due to the nature of COVID-19 and Aaron's high-risk daughter Sloan, there will be a virtual day of remembrance to honor Aaron on June 28, 2020 with activities for his friends and family, ending with a virtual celebration of life that evening. We welcome all who loved Aaron to attend. Please join the private Facebook Group "Aaron Loftus Memorial Service"for details about the June 28th virtual service and to leave your memories and condolences. You can also email aaronloftusmemorial(at)gmail(dot)com as an alternative for memorial service information.