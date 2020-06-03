June 16, 1935 ~ May 27, 2020
Abel Mu^iz Garcia passed away last Wednesday of natural causes. He was 84. He was the 3rd of 11 children of Pedro Baros Garcia and Florencia Mu^iz. He was born in Ralls, TX, and grew up in Lubbock, TX. He was driving trucks at age 14 and worked as a migrant worker and construction. The family moved to Ogden in 1953.
In 1954 he married Anita (Betty) Cesario. They moved between Ogden and Texas before eventually settling in Ogden. He drove large trucks cross country, then worked for Albertsons Markets, retiring after 15 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was involved in Ogden City relations representing the Hispanic community managing the Migrant Council and was well respected by both the Ogden City government and the people he represented.
He loved baseball and fishing. He played baseball and later coached young kids, especially his two sons Abel Jr. and Tony. He enjoyed fishing and collected fishing poles, giving them to anyone who needed one. He enjoyed helping others and was always a hard worker.
He is survived by his beloved wife Anita (Betty) of 66 years, children AnaMarie Baker, Dolores Morales, Abel Jr. (Marcia), Tony (Wendy), Denise Abbott-Crosby (Stephen), and siblings Mike, Eloisa Pi^eda, Lillie Aguilar, and Samuel. He had many grandchildren. He loved the Lord and his family very much. He cherished his relationship with Anita (Betty).
A viewing for family and close friends will be held on June 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Due to the pandemic please adhere to state guidelines and use proper protection.
A graveside service will be held on June 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: