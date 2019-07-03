Ada Alean Sevy

Ivins, Utah ? Ada Alean Bagley Sevy, 95, left this earthly life on June 24, 2019, in Ivins, Utah. She was born February 8, 1924, in Greenwich, Utah to Alma and Mary Elizabeth Winget Bagley.
She married George L. Sevy, Sr. on December 28, 1944, their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on January 4, 1946. They were married for 55 years until Dad's passing in 1999. Alean was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth in 2009, and grandson, Scotty in 2006.
She was raised in Grass Valley, Utah, where she attended grade and secondary school. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1942.
Alean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life. She served as Relief Society President and in other various positions.
She enjoyed working, if you didn't find her in the kitchen canning, you could most likely find her in the yard or garden, which she kept looking beautiful.
Alean is survived by her sons: George L. Jr. (Shanna) Sevy of St. George, Utah, Elden (Deborah) Sevy of Ivins, Utah, and David Sevy of Conrad, Montana; daughter-in-law, Janeane Sevy of Springville, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister, Leola (Don) Herzog of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Koosharem Ward Chapel, Center Main Street, Koosharem, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service at 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Koosharem Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.
