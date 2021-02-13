Ada Louise Johnson
May 7, 1943 ~ February 6, 2021
Ada Louise Johnson, age 77, passed away February 6, 2021 of causes incident to Alzheimers. Ada was born May 7, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Harold R. Johnson and Dorothy E. Manley. Ada received her Associates from BYU and was working on her bachelor's at Weber State University when she married John B. Schmitt on Feb. 10, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ada was married 25 years before divorcing John.
Ada worked at Hill Air Force Base for over 25 years. She loved working on Base and loved her co-workers. Ada was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many positions in the church. The last position she served in was as a temple worker at the Ogden, Utah Temple. Ada was a very talented woman. She was a professional cake decorator, artist, ceramics painter, graphic artist, and she made many crafts. Ada was a kind, loving, sweet, and caring woman who made friends with everyone she met. Ada was a member of the Pheasant Run Ward but had attended the Roy 8th Ward during her marriage.
Ada's great joy was her grandchildren. While she was able, she loved to take her grandkids for activities like golfing. Ada spent the last two years of her life in the Roy Sunridge Assisted Living facility due to the Alzheimers she suffered. Ada loved the aides and CNAs who cared for her.
Ada is survived by her four beloved children: Celeste Schmitt, John (and Andy) Schmitt, Anna Marie (and Travis) Taylor, and Tina (and Jeff) Day. She is also survived by her four adored grandchildren: Chandra, Shallisa, Matthew Day, and Preston Christiansen.
Ada is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Johnson, her sisters Gloria and Doris, and her brothers Ray, Jimmy, Stanley and Johnny.
A Viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street in Ogden on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 6-8:00 P.M. The funeral will be held at the Roy Pheasant Run Ward, 5080 S. 3100 W., Roy, Utah on Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with a Viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Nickolas Gangwer, Dr. David Winmill, and the aides and CNAs at the Roy Sunridge facility. Ada loved all of you.
