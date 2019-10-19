Adam H. Berge

February 8, 2016 ~ October 15, 2019
Our sweet little boy, Adam Hunter Berge, passed away October 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Adam, son of Jenny Berge and Arnold Wayne Vert Jr., was born February 8, 2016, in Orem, Utah.
Adam was a loving, happy boy. He always had a smile, no matter what challenge he faced. He loved playing games, especially peek-a-boo with his Mom. Adam was a rough and tumble kind of kid, who wasn't afraid to get dirty. Adam would frequently help Bryce, his stepfather, fix things around the house. Adam loved helping by tightening the nuts and bolts.
Adam was kind and caring. He had an amazing ability to make friends. All the kids in the neighborhood loved Adam because he was always ready for adventure and fun. He loved everything construction, especially tools, Trackhoes and backhoes. He loved dinosaurs, and anything that roars. He loved anything with 4-wheels and loved crashing toy trucks. He loved puppies, going on walks and spending time outdoors. When not playing outdoors or with friends, Adam loved watching Paw Patrol and Blippi videos.
Adam is survived by his parents: Jenny Berge and Bryce Lofthouse; Arnold W. Vert Jr.; brothers: James David Berge; Jesse Berge; Tyler Flores; grandparents: Kendra Ludlow Berge; Gerald Allen (Lucinda) Berge; Geri Lofthouse; James (Loni) Lofthouse; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by Grandmother Sylvia Gardiner Mower and Grandfather Arnold W. Vert Sr.
The family expresses their gratitude to those who lovingly cared for Adam including doctors and staff at Primary Children's Medical Center, the Huntsman Cancer Center, and the Ronald McDonald House. A special thanks goes to Adam's sweet friend Hadley, Myers Mortuary, Car Show for a Cause and those involved with the generous donation of the burial site.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary. The interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to assist with medical and funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: