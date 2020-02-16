Adam John Welker, age 97, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1922 in Ogden, Utah, the third of five children. He grew up in Ogden, where he attended Lincoln Elementary, Mound Fort Junior, and Ogden High School. After returning from WWII, he met Bonnie (Vonda Mae) Walker. They were married on May 28, 1952 and later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on October 3, 1958. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in math and business. He and Bonnie moved to Denver, Colorado to pursue his graduate degree. While there they decided they wanted to raise their children near cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents so they moved back to Ogden. They raised their two sons and one daughter in South Ogden, Utah.
Adam loved the outdoors and passed that love of nature to his children. He was an excellent craftsman and built not only the family home but he also built his family a beautiful camper and a waterski boat. He taught his children how to snow ski, waterski, hike, fish, swim, ride motorcycles, ice skate, camp, and play ball. Adam also had a beautiful deep and rich singing voice. He enjoyed music and entertained his family and others as he sang, played the guitar, organ and harmonica. He loved life and knew how to enjoy it.
After sending all of their children on missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Adam and Bonnie served two missions together. They served in the New York, New York and the San Jose, California missions. Together they also served many years as workers in the Ogden LDS temple. Their love and service have touched the lives of many people and have had an immeasurable impact on their posterity.
Adam was preceded in death by his wife, his parents (Lubin Alma Welker and Laura Beatrice Sherner), his three brothers (Charles Welker, Mark Welker and Donald Welker), his sister (Mary Welker) and one grandchild (Maren Welker). He is survived by his children Steven (Lynnette) Welker, David (Kelly) Welker, and Deborah (Paul) Lambert, as well as 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dad (Grandpa) - Thank you for your love and all you have taught us. You are an incredible man and we will miss you dearly. Special thanks to caregivers Marilee, Hannah, Danita, Andrew, Cori, and Sandra from CNS Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
