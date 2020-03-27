Adam R. Mitchell

Adam Richard Mitchell passed away unexpectedly March 23rd, 2020 at his home in Roy, Utah at the age of 36.
He was born to Chet and Nancy Mitchell on December 30th, 1983 at Beale AFB, California and was the youngest of two boys.
Adam traveled the world with his family which allowed him the opportunity to live in Germany, Montana, and California until coming to Utah when he was in Junior High.
He graduated from Roy High School in 2002. After graduation, Adam worked for many years as a sheet metal mechanic at Hill A.F.B. Adam was engaged to Tiffany Jenkins in 2018 where he shared a home with her in Roy, Utah.
Adam loved spending time with his family, fiance Tiffany, friends and his dogs Piper and Kylo. He had a passion for sports growing up and excelled in football and wrestling throughout Junior High and High School. Adam lettered in both football and wrestling throughout High School. Adam enjoyed watching movies, doing puzzles and spending time outdoors.
Adam is survived by his parents Chet (Wendy) Mitchell and Nancy (Robert Morris) Mitchell; brother Darren (Kassie) Mitchell; nephew Easton Mitchell; niece Oaklee Mitchell; grandparents Richard and Shirley Lamon, grandma Judy Rudy and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Gary Rudy and aunt Shelly Vastano.
The family of Adam would like to say thank you to Adam's close friends and fiance for the love they have shown him and his family. Knowing Adam is at peace now and was loved by many people reflects the great person Adam was and the blessing he brought to all of us for knowing him. Flower correspondence can be sent to the Myers Mortuary in Roy.
Viewing services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Upon arrival for the viewing please remain in your vehicle until you receive a number.
Celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: