Adam Scott Henrie
1980 ~ 2020
Adam Scott Henrie, age 40, left his world of darkness on December 7th, 2020 and walked into a light he had almost forgotten. Though he had proven so many times that he was a fighter, he was unable to win his battle with Covid-19.
He was born January 24th, 1980 to Michael Scott and Terri Lippold Henrie at the University of Utah Medical Center, weighing less than 2 pounds and given less than a one percent chance to live. Due to the large amounts of oxygen he was given, he won the fight to live but lost his ability to see.
At times Adam would sit in silence. His mom would call him her "Little Thinker".
He is now visiting with his Grandpa Harold Lippold, his Grandpa John and Grandma Beth Henrie, his Uncle Burt Lippold, his Uncle Darwin Henrie and others who have gone on before him.
Adam left behind his mom, Terri O'Brien, his dad Scott and step-mom Annette Henrie, his Grandma Barbara Lippold, his brother, sisters, aunts, and uncles.
For now he will be singing with the angels and sharing the songs he had learned and hummed on earth.