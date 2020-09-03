Addie Lou (Henrie) Hancey Cranor
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 29, 2020. She was in her 90th year.
Addie was born in Panguitch, Utah to Ellis and Nellie Henrie on May 1, 1930.
Addie graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College and was a member of the dance team. She loved to dance and continued to take lessons and danced throughout her life.
Addie married Darrell D. Hancey and they had four children that she loved and adored.
Addie worked for the IRS part-time during tax season while her children were young and returned to work full-time at IRS and Defense Depot Ogden when all of her children were in school.
Addie enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood growing up in the red mountains of Kanab, Utah and in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Addie loved to look at and be in the Mountains of Utah. She enjoyed being in nature and outdoors with her family and they would spend time camping, picnicking and hiking. Her love of nature and the outdoors extended to a yearly family vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where she made every trip a fun adventure and happy memory.
Addie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the church and was a tireless volunteer. She was also an active member of Utah Daughters of Pioneers and belonged to a social group of life-long friends.
Addie was always generous with her time, saw the best in people, and was always available with kind words of encouragement. She will be remembered for her kind heart, sweet spirit, and cheerful personality.
Addie is survived by her son, Doug (Jonna), daughter Cheryl (Alan) and grandchildren Derek Hancey and Emily Sawyer Follett. Her greatest sorrow was that she outlived her two oldest children David Hancey and Christin Sawyer of whom she loved dearly and was proud of their many accomplishments.
The family wishes to thank The Gardens staff and Inspiration Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.
A Graveside Service will be held at Smithfield Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in Addie's name.
