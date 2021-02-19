Adeal Rasmussen Holbrook
December 23, 1931 ~ February 12, 2021
Adeal Rasmussen Holbrook, 89, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her daughters. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Moroni, Utah, to Winnie Nelson and Francis Rasmussen, their second child. She was eventually followed by seven siblings. From her early childhood through her adolescence, Adeal was at ease with books, a needle and thread, sketchbooks, the piano and organ, plus her own writings.
She was an excellent student, graduating from North Sanpete High School, Mt Pleasant, Utah, at the top of her class. She went on to attend the University of Utah where she was a member of Chi Omega. She completed a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. It was there that she met her husband to be, Lafayette "Fay" Hamilton Holbrook. Following completion of his medical degree, they were married on August 26, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Fay's pediatric residency took them to both Little Rock, Arkansas and Seattle, Washington. It was here that they welcomed their first child, Marianne, to the world. From Washington they moved to Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona, where Fay fulfilled his military obligation, and they welcomed a second daughter, Catherine, into their lives.
Their final move brought them to Ogden, Utah, where Fay established his pediatric practice at the Ogden Clinic, and they built their home and family life. Shortly after this move, they were blessed with their third daughter, Elizabeth and the family was complete.
Adeal was active in the community as well as serving in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Eventually she returned to school, earning a Masters of Educational Psychology from BYU. She was employed for many years as a respected therapist in the Counseling and Psychological Services Center at Weber State University. This period was sadly marked by the loss of Fay, her beloved husband of over 40 years. She has looked forward to the time when they would once again be together.
In her later years, she found both pleasure and companionship in many volumes of well-chosen books, which she happily shared. Adeal enjoyed travel and could easily be lured into a journey which promised an exploration of major art museums. Gradually she built her own art collection which favors works by Utah artists.
Adeal will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and those who were touched by her generosity and loving spirit. She is survived by her daughters, Marianne Hanna (Doug), Catherine Jex (Richard), and Elizabeth Hunt; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and twelve step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Helen Unger, Bert Rasmussen, Paul Rasmussen, Kathlene Warner, and Steven Rasmussen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers, Nelson Rasmussen, Richard Rasmussen, and Jerrold Rasmussen.
Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service. Family graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: advancement.weber.edu/AdealHolbrook. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.