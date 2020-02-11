1922 ~ 2020
Blanche Adele Bryan Lewis passed away February 7, 2020, at the age of 97 in Marriott-Slaterville, Weber, Utah. Adele was born on December 31, 1922, in Ferron, Emery, Utah to Melvin and Blanche Elnora Behunin Bryan. She graduated from South Emery High School in 1941. In high school, she lettered in softball, basketball, tennis and debate. She was the first female sophomore Class President and was editor of the school newspaper her senior year. She was only able to attend BYU for one year due to the start of World War II.
Adele was a World War II bride. She married, James Hardy Lewis, May 1, 1943, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on Oct 22, 1943. They had six children, Janeen, James Jr, Kevin, Carolyn, Gregory, & Brenda.
Adele was co-owner, with her husband, of Lewis Electric Company. Their legacy is in the many buildings they wired throughout Northern Utah (including the remodel of the Manti Temple.) All the children learned to work hard by their example and by helping in this business.
Adele loved her membership in the Zonta International Women's Club, Daughters of Utah Pioneers (served as Captain & Secretary), and Utah Blind Association (listened to their books on tape every day.)
Adele was a lifelong, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings but she most enjoyed starting the Cub Scout Program in the Marriott Ward. As a couple, they served ten years in the Spanish Name Extraction Program. She and Jim served as missionaries in the Monterrey Mexico Mission.
Adele loved her family, reading books, playing tennis, traveling, beautiful flowers, good friends and especially a good joke!
Preceded in death by her husband: James, son: James Jr. sisters: Louise, Ruth Ann and Peggy Faye, son-in-Law: David Rees. One granddaughter and one great-great granddaughter.
She is survived by her brother, Melvin (Barbara) Bryan, children, Janeen (David) Rees, Cindy (James Jr) Lewis, Kevin (Lucile) Lewis, Carolyn (Kevin) Taylor, Greg (Debbie) Lewis, and Brenda (Aaron) Buttars; 29 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Park Ward 250 North 1500 West, Marriott-Slaterville, UT. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the ward building prior to the services.
In Memory of Adele: Laugh at a good joke and read a good book.
