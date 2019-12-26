August 29, 1932 ~ December 22, 2019
Adele Hall Anderson passed away December 22, 2019. She was born August 29, 1932, in Garland, Utah the daughter of Levi Frank and Vurlia Grace Grover Godfrey Hall. She graduated from Bear River High School. Adele married Raymond D. Anderson on October 7, 1949.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Family Feud and the news; she was an avid Jazz fan. She also enjoyed traveling and taking drives with her husband.
She was an amazing mom and grandma, often spoiling her grandchildren.
Adele is survived by her children Alan Anderson (Terri), Brian Anderson (Kathy), Don Anderson (Karen), Robert Anderson (Jennifer) and Gina Stitt; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and two sisters Lauenna Garn and Lorna Evans (Dean). She was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years; her parents; daughter-in-law Terri Anderson; grandson Brock and six siblings.
A time of sharing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing held prior from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
