Adele Smith
November 11, 1937 ~ August 20, 2020
On August 20, 2020, Eileen Adele Smith, 82, succumbed in Hemet CA to effects of COVID-19, ending years of increasingly painful suffering from her hereditary hemochromatosis.
Adele was born to Arthur and Ebba Petznick in Chicago IL and grew up in Phoenix AZ, where she became an honored musician. She graduated from Wheaton College (IL), where she was the crusading editor of the student newspaper.
In 1959 she married Robert B. Smith. They lived in Berkeley CA, where she taught school, then moved to Las Vegas in 1961, where in addition to raising their three children, Adele was a teacher, newspaper reporter, volunteer director for Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada, and member of a semiprofessional chorale. She also was a key member of the team that put Nevada's first public radio station, award-winning KNPR, on the air.
She came into her own after the family moved to Ogden UT in 1980. As a chamber of commerce manager she created the Women in Management program, which discovered and gave voice to hundreds of Ogden businesswomen; in her honor the mayor and city council declared March 26, 1985 to be Adele Smith Day. She was invited to become a founder of a new National Association of Women in Chambers of Commerce and brought its national meeting to Ogden.
After pioneering a guest relations program at McKay-Dee Hospital, Adele crowned her public career by twice winning election to the Ogden City Council. There she played key roles in preserving Peery's Egyptian Theatre and the Ogden Municipal Building and in creating the Ogden Skate Park. She accomplished much in politics, as in other spheres, because she never cared who got the credit.
With her health deteriorating, she retired in 1998 and so enjoyed the family's summer cabin that in 2001 she and Bob settled nearby in Idyllwild CA. Here she served as a Chamber of Commerce director, sang with the Master Chorale, and co-edited the historical society's newsletter.
An accomplished vocal and keyboard musician, music was always part of her life. She also became an authority on organizational communications and earned national recognition in most of her endeavors. She raised a loving and talented family of strong women and a gentle man.
Adele was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Petznick, and is survived by her husband Bob in Hemet, her children Monica Smith (Curt Fukuda) in Mountain View CA, Sara Nelson in Huntington Beach, and Doug Smith (Hayley) in Morro Bay CA, and by four grandchildren, Evan and Kyle Nelson and Richard and Eileen Fukuda.
At this time no public service is planned. Adele asked that friends wishing to remember her gather over a bottle of wine and listen to her all-time favorite piece of music: Brahms's German Requiem. Memorial donations may be made to the Idyllwild Area Historical Society (PO Box 3320, Idyllwild CA 92549) or the Idyllwild Master Chorale (PO Box 3244).