Adell Wheeler Timmerman, passed away September 4, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born March 13, 1931, to Vera Royle and Leon Claude Wheeler in Ogden, Utah April 28, 1950, she married William F. Timmerman (Bill), he preceded her in death June 8, 2014. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple June 27, 1952.
Adell graduated from Ogden High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings in the primary and loved to serve. She was a member of the Weber County Search and Rescue Auxillary, and Good Sams (NUGS). Adell enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona during the winters, camping, crafting, and spending time with friends and family.
Adell is survived by her children, Jolyn T. McMullin (Clifford), Jan T. Hyde (Gary), Brent W. Timmerman, and Sandy Price (Grant); 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, siblings, and one great-grandson.
A special thanks to our friends at the Neighborhood House, and the amazing care providers from Home Instead, Aspen Senior Care and Harmony Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Family and friends may gather Sunday, September, 8, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah from 6-8 p.m. Graveside service will be at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St, Ogden, Utah, Monday, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 12, between 6:30 ? 8 p.m. at Stansbury Park Bayshore church building, 5899 Bayshore Drive.
