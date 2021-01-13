Adrian Christenson
Adrian Jay Christenson passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2021. He was born in Logan, Utah on September 12, 1932, to Lars Henry and Edith Olive Brough Christenson. He grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho.
He met Donna Lee Bird in the spring of 1950 and they were married on December 9th of that same year. They were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary just a month before his passing.
AJ spent his career working in various positions for the telephone company through its many transitions after government deregulation caused the breakup of Bell Systems. He finally retired as a project manager from US West after 38 years.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Donna served faithfully for more than 20 years as temple workers in the Salt Lake Temple. Later he served several more years in the Bountiful Temple.
AJ is survived by his wife, Donna, daughters Kathy (Steve) Coxey and Carolyn Walters, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021, at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E with visitation from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services.
Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
Condolence may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com