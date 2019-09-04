Our sweet Mother, Afton Elizabeth Cluff Harrop, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by those she loved. Mom was born on December 21, 1920, in Lake Point, Utah, the second child of Owen Houtz and Blanche Davies Cluff.
After graduating from Grantsville High School, Mom started working at the Murray Laundry where she met the love of her life, Jack Taylor Harrop. They were married on March 1, 1941, in Farmington, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized a year later in the Salt Lake Temple.
While Dad served for five years in World War II, Mom lived with and helped her parents on the family farm in Lake Point. Upon completion of Dad's military service, they settled in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake City where they raised their three daughters. Her beloved Jack passed away on May 4, 1990, leaving her a widow for almost 30 years.
Mom blessed the lives of many with her talents and acts of service. She was an excellent seamstress. Her machine was always busy completing beautiful clothes for her daughters, from school clothes to formals for high school dances. Mom was a prolific writer of journals, letters, and poems. She completed a detailed personal history for her posterity. She was an incredible cook and skilled candy maker. She loved to can fruit, making sure each jar was a work of art.
Mom was always an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various leadership positions in the Relief Society and Primary but was most proud to have been a Visiting Teacher for over 70 consecutive years. She was an ordinance worker in the Ogden and Bountiful Temples for many years. She had a strong testimony and personal relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Mom is survived by her three daughters: Carol (Robert, deceased) Olsen of East Layton, Shawnee (Thomas) Austad of Roy, and Marsha (Steven) McFarland of Kaysville, 16 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren - who all adored their "Grams". She was also survived by her sister, Barbara Melis, and many nieces and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her beloved Jack, parents, siblings Eleanor Monsen, LaVelle Cluff, and LaRue Miklovik; and Robert D. Olsen her son-in-law and fix-it man.
Our heartfelt thanks to Mom's sweet friends and the wonderful staff of Fairfield Village Independent Living and Memory Care, and Inspiration Hospice. We will never forget the incredible care she received in their hands and their loving-kindness shown to her and our family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
