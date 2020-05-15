November 28, 1934 ~ May 11, 2020
Afton Haines Krupa passed away May 11, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was 85. She was born on November 28, 1934, to Rhoda Crossley and Thomas Haines, in Nounan, Idaho. Mom worked at H.A.F.B. where she retired after 32 years. Mom spent her final years at Heritage Park Healthcare.
She had loved God and all the beautiful creations he made. She loved to travel. But, most of all she loved her children, grand children, and great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, and their families!
Mom now joins her parents, Rhoda Crossley and Thomas Haines; as well as her brothers, Dennis (Laura); and Edsel Haines. She will be missed by her two daughters, Christy (Michael) Justice, and Jean (Lee) Brown; three grandchildren, Chad Brown, Heather (Nate) McTee, and Jennifer (Codee) Stubbs; six great-grandchildren, Tristan, Connor, Sierra, Harley, Ethan, and Dakota; nephews, Douglas Haines and James (Donna) Haines; nieces, Shirley (Richard) Benner, and Julie (Todd) Shelton.
Graveside services will be held at Uintah Cemetery, 1500 East 6450 South, Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may gather at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
