Afton Swensen Barker, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Her parents were James Marenus Swensen, mother Hattie Christensen Swensen.
Afton married Eugene Vermont Barker July 18, 1950, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple Utah.
Afton held many Church callings and enjoyed every one. When Eugene and Afton retired at the same time, they traveled to many beautiful places. Afton belonged to the Daughter of Utah Pioneers, Cachet Club, and Mystae Club.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Eugene (Michelle) Barker; one daughter, Jann Barker Manning; and one daughter-in-law, Margie Barker.
She has 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vermont Barker; one son, Ted R. Barker; her parents; three brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
