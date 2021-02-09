Afton Weston G. Jensen
1932 ~ 2021
Afton was born October 23, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Alfred Joseph Weston and Ina Jemima Crittenden. She returned to her Heavenly Home February 6, 2021 from her home in Centerville. She grew up in Roy and graduated from Weber High. After a few jobs, she worked for Salt Lake Hardware, where she met Vernon Junior Graham. They married June 6, 1952 and later divorced. She married Edward Quinn Jensen April 18, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Family was always a priority and she made time for everyone. She served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including ordinance worker and a mission with Quinn in the California, Arcadia mission, 1983-1984.
She is survived by her children Shelley Graham Brown and Vernon Weston Graham (Gaylyn) grandchildren Jessica, Nerissa, Cody (Maegan), Ryan, Weston, and Katerina, 12 great-grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren, and children Geoffrey (Linda), Philip (Kathy), Reed Riding, Sally Merryweather (Alan) and their posterity. And her sisters Helen Layton and Ina Marie Gold.
Preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Wayne C. Weston, daughter Nancy Riding, and grandsons Wyatt G. Graham and David B. Haslam.
Special thanks to the Rocky Mountain Care team.
Family services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11 am with visitation from 10-10:45 am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N. 400 E. Interment Centerville City Cemetery. Live stream will be available at www.lindquistmortuary.com by scrolling to the bottom of Afton's obituary page.