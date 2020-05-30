September 16, 1938 ~ May 26, 2020
Alan Eugene Baczuk, loving husband, father, Granpa & Great Papa, was surrounded by his wife and all his children as he returned to his Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020.
Alan was born in Joliet, Illinois, on September 16, 1938, to Joseph Robert Baczuk, Jr. and Mary Agnes Pucel. He was the third of five children. When they moved to Ogden Utah, he attended Ogden High School and Weber State where he met his sweetheart Sonia Dayle Harris. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 18, 1959. Alan served active duty in the United States Navy from 1960-1961 and the Navy Reserves until 1981. He worked loyally for State Farm Insurance for 47 years, living in Idaho, Washington and in a sweet log cabin home near Missoula Montana. His family loved spending time with him there fishing, shooting arrows, sleeping in his tepee, and listening to his harmonica, Indian flute, and endless fishing and hunting stories. He was happiest in the mountains, sagebrush and yellow "quakies"! His desire to serve the Lord drove him to sell the log home so he and Sonia could serve two missions: Singapore and Oklahoma City. He loved people and loved helping and serving them all of his life. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Robert Joseph, and sisters Lorraine Jeannette and Janice Schroeder. He is survived by his sister Patty Chaffin (Don) and children: Eric (Kathy), Kyle (Cynthia), Stacy Ferguson (Ed), Aaron (Mindi) and Gregg (Karisa) with 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (with more on the way!).