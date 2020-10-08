ALAN GENE MAW
ALAN GENE MAW, 72, passed away August 21, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1948, to W. Eugene and Fern Bills Maw of Roy, Utah. He was the youngest of four children.
At the age of 19, Alan was drafted into the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner. He retired from the military after 23 years of service with 22 Air Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous additional awards. His career took him to many parts of the world and resulted in a network of lifelong friends.
Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Friend, your presence will be forever cherished and deeply missed. Your Spirit will live on forever in our hearts and thoughts. Farewell until we meet again!
Alan is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his daughter Wendy (John) Austin of Roy, Utah; brother Dennis (Linda) Maw of Victor, ID; brother Larry (Pam) Maw of Palm Desert, CA; and sister Janet (Mike) Talbot of West Haven, UT; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at the Plain City Cemetery, on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 2 PM.
Cemetery Address: 4425 West 1975 North, Plain City, UT