April 9, 1956 ~ April 1, 2020
Alan Harold Bateman, 63, of Ogden passed away April 1, 2020, at home after a short battle with Glioblastoma, surrounded by his family. He was born April 9, 1956, in Nagoya, Japan to Alphalus H. Bateman and Elizabeth Barber Bateman. They moved to Ogden, UT where he graduated from Bonneville High School and attended Weber State University.
Alan served an LDS mission to Anaheim, California. On June 18, 1981, Alan married Kim West Bateman in the Salt Lake Temple. Alan served in many positions in the church, some of his favorites were the ones working with the youth.
Alan worked for Levolor blinds in several positions. He also did substitute teaching for Ogden City Schools which he loved, and in return the kids loved him.
Alan enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked to go camping and enjoyed taking his kid's hiking. He loved taking his kids to the movies. He enjoyed going to The Spaghetti Factory with the family, making everyone get the free milk so he could drink them all. He enjoyed golfing, skiing and all sports and could quote you any sports statistic you wanted to know. He also loved his old time Rock and Roll. He especially loved his dog Bandit and spoiled him rotten.
He is survived by his wife Kim of 38 years. And their children who he loved more than anything, and was so proud of them. Justin (Katie) Bateman, Jason (Adrienne Maughn) Bateman, Jennifer (Zach) Chandler and Jaron Bateman. His grandchildren, who hold an extra special place in his heart, and will be watching over always, Ryker, Madden, Ellie and Claire. His father Alphalus, and sister Jill (George) Dickson. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth and sister Becky.
We would like to thank IHC hospice and special thanks to nurse Lisa for getting him home with his family in his last days.
Due to the Coronavirus we will only be able to do a small family-only viewing, that will be handled by Myers Mortuary at 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden Utah, on April 10, 2020, and small family only, graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park 100 Monroe Blvd in Ogden., on April 11th.
I want to thank my kids for all their help and support and the loving care they took of their dad during this difficult time. And Alan for the last 38 years, it was too short, love you to the moon, beyond and back.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: