Alan Myron Lageschulte
Alan Myron Lageschulte, 63, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born November 28, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Myron and Dorothy Lageschulte. He lived his early years in Illinois. In 1970 he moved with his family to Nampa, Idaho. Alan was blessed with two children, Jacob and Adam He lived his early years in Illinois. In 1970 he moved with his family to Nampa, Idaho. Alan was blessed with two children, Jacob and Adam Lageschulte. He was a roofer for most of his life which provided for his family. At the time of his death Alan was a lead janitor at Lifetime Products where he was a respected coworker. Alan was known for his punctuality and loyalty. Alan leaves behind his sister, Leanne Hendricks,two sons and two grandchildren,Taryn and Levi Lageschulte. Alan's ashes will be spread in the sawtooth mountains in Idaho where he love to hike. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab Utah.