Alan Thomas Ames
Covid-19 has taken another life. Alan Thomas Ames lost his battle with the virus on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Alan began his life's journey on April 30, 1952, born to Blaine and Beverly Ames. He had two brothers, Richard and Robert. He was raised and lived his life in the Clearfield area. He graduated from Clearfield High School. Since January 1979 he worked and later retired from Utah Power and Light.
Alan married Debbi on February 3, 1977. Later in 1978 they were married in the Ogden Temple and sealed for eternity. He and Debbi were married for 44 years.
He was a father to three beautiful children: Tyler, Nicole, and Megan. He had 4 grandchildren: Jenna Ames, Wyatt Ames, Austin Ames, and Stetson Ames and one great-grandchild, Aidyn Cabrera.
He was active and held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in ward clerk positions and Sunday school callings.
Alan and Debbi started a Special Olympics Bowling League here in Roy at Sparetime bowling alley. Many years were spent serving these wonderful bowlers. He loved and enjoyed spending his Saturdays with the bowlers and their families.
Alan loved spending time in the outdoors camping with family and friends. Alan loved finding a nice tree with a gentle breeze, getting in a comfortable camp chair and reading one of his favorite books or listening to his music. We played cards and games from morn until night. The best thing about camping was the food he prepared. He loved grilling and dutch oven cooking.
Alan will be remembered for his kindness and gentle demeanor. You could always count on Alan, a great husband, son, father, papa and friend.
He leaves behind his wife Debbi, two children Tyler and Megan, son-in-law Carlos, and his brother Richard. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nicole, his parents, and his brother Robert.
Services will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah. Viewing will be from 11:00 am -12:45 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah. Services will be live streamed at the bottom of Alan's obituary on Myers website
In lieu of flowers please consider donating through America First Credit Union, checking account Tyler 33273091 or if you prefer you can use Venmo@Tyler-Ames-17, Thank You!