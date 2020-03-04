Alan Thomas Clark, 45, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home after fighting a battle of long term complications of Type 1 Diabetes and MS.
He was born August 31, 1974 in Clearfield, Utah to Thomas Paul and Colleen Merrill Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: