May 24, 1927 ~ November 25, 2019
Albert Burns Kendell, 92.5 years young, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Right by his side was his life-long love and eternal companion of 67 years, Marilyn Summerill Kendell.
What a wonderful and fun example they have been to us all. A super father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and aviator, he lived a very full and wonderful life.
Bert was born on May 24th, 1927, in Ogden, Utah, to Albert F. and Jean Vogel Kendell. He attended Ogden High School.
Bert left school at age 17 to join the Navy and enter WWII, becoming a Naval Aviator and flying for Naval Air Transport Service.
After the war, he attended Weber State College and received his aviation A&P license. He worked at H.A.F.B. as an aircraft mechanic until he was hired by Hawaiian Airlines flying DC-3 Aircraft.
His sweetheart Marilyn joined him in Hawaii and they were married in the Hawaii LDS Temple. Bert flew for numerous airlines including Hawaiian, North Central, Majestic, Continental and his favorite, Frontier Airlines.
He has logged more time in a DC3/C47 aircraft than almost any pilot in the world. He was a true gentleman in the cockpit and his flight crews always loved to fly with "Captain Al."^
When he wasn't flying, he was teaching students and fellow pilots to fly as a certified instructor, flying everything from Gliders to Seaplanes and all types of Jet Aircraft. He always said he never worked a day in his life as he enjoyed flying so much.
Besides flying, he loved his Old English sheepdogs, traveling, motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating, raising cattle, farming, and fixing just about anything.
His greatest achievement was his love for his family and the love they showed back to him. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the church.
He lived his testimony of the Savior by how he treated everyone around him. His life has been an example of hard work, sacrifice, love and devotion to his family.
He is survived by his eternal companion Marilyn and three children: Jackie (Donald) Keyes, Mark (Valerie) Kendell and Scott (Cathy) Kendell. He has 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kari Lynn Kendell.
The family would like to thank our special adopted daughter Theresa Jones for her tender care of Bert.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Uintah 1st Ward Chapel, 6660 South 1775 East, Uintah, UT 84405, with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
A viewing will also be held for family and friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403. Interment will be in the Uintah City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please have a wonderful holiday season with your family and friends.
