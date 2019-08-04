1929 ~ 2019
Albert Edward Shiffler, Jr. passed away on August 1, 2019, with his family at his side.
Albert was born on December 21, 1929, to Albert Edward Shiffler, Sr. and Alma Hazel Neleigh in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Albert graduated from Norwin high school where he lettered in debate and track. After graduation Albert enlisted in the Navy where he served on the aircraft carrier Kearsarge. During his Navy service, he was severely injured and honorably discharged. Albert later joined the Air Force and was stationed at Hill Air Force Base where he met the love of his life, Thelda Kranendonk and they were married on June 12, 1952, in Ogden, UT. Soon after, Albert was sent to Tripoli, Africa and later was honorably discharged. They lived in; San Antonio and Houston Texas; Ogden, Utah; North Irwin and Oakdale, Pennsylvania and finally in Fruit Heights, UT.
In 1971, after 20 years of marriage, Albert was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his family in the Arizona Mesa Temple on August 16, 1972.
During his life, Albert worked as Director of Quality Control at Best Feed and Farm Supply in Oakdale, PA. In 1982, the family moved to Fruit Heights, UT. Albert worked as a civilian IT Computer Support Specialist at Hill Air Force Base until his retirement.
Albert is remembered by his family for his devotion to his Wife and family, sense of humor, love of friends and family, history, the Pittsburgh Steelers, animals, and ice cream.
Albert is survived by his loving wife, Thelda, and their four children. Albert Edward III (Julie), Douglas Edward (Joleen), Gaylynn Allen (Brian) and Leslie Twogood (Taylor), 20 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, a Sister-in-law, and two Nephews.
Albert is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Brother ?William Howard Shiffler, Grandson ? Bryce Albert Shiffler, Granddaughter ? Jennifer Allen, and Daughter-in-law ? Rozanne W. Shiffler.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruit Heights Stake Center, 170 N. Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah
