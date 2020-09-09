Albert Ellsworth Miller III
February 19, 1933 ~ September 5, 2020
Albert Ellsworth Miller III, resident of South Weber, passed away September 5, 2020. He was born to Albert Ellsworth Miller Jr. and Ellen Dunn on February 19, 1933 in Sharon, Idaho. He was the oldest son and second of five children. He married LaRee Morrell in the Salt Lake City Temple on January 14, 1953. Together they had five sons and one daughter. He served in the US Army.
Albert was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including bishop of the Ogden 63rd Ward from 1966-1969. After retiring from Ford Motor Company, Al and LaRee served three missions, Texas Dallas, Mormon Battalion Visitors Center and the Addiction Recovery Program. He also served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, LaRee Miller, son, Scot Miller, and one sister, Ann. He is survived by four sons and one daughter, Drew (Kathy) Miller of South Weber, Glenn (Mary) Miller of North Ogden, Neil (Melanie) Miller of South Weber, Mark (Andrea) Miller of Kaysville and Kestin (Quinn) Erickson of Pleasant View; siblings Gwen Bartschi, Ted (Peggy) Miller and Taft Miller; 24 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Petersen Farms Assisted Living for their kindness and excellent care.
With consideration of large group gatherings, masks and social distancing would be appreciated. Family and close friends may attend funeral services on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Internment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund. Donations may be made at churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/missionaryfund.html
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.