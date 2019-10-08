Albert Joseph Cussimanio, 93, of Clearfield, Utah passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.
Albert was born February 26, 1926, in Frontenac, Kansas. He was the son of Tony and Nora (Lance) Cussimanio.
He is survived by two sisters, Loretta Masinter and Bernice Shepherd both of California. Also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
He married Shirley Ann Turner in November 1948 (deceased 1975). Together they had three children Mike (Niki) Cussimanio, Robert (Julie) Cussimanio and Toni (Chris) Ortega. He had four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
In 1978, he married Donna Best (deceased 2017). With three stepchildren, Kathy (Jim) Verhaal, Karen (Jim) Parks and Ronald Best.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching westerns, gardening, playing baseball, bowling and dancing.
He served in the Navy, World War II as a boatswains mate 2nd class from 1944 to 1946. He also worked on shipyards, construction, built buildings, was a cement truck driver and DDO. He retired in 1984.
Albert will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah; from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Chancellor Gardens, and to Sage and Rhonda at AFI Hospice for all of their care and love towards Albert.
