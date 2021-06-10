Albert Paul Croft
November 23, 1927 - June 6, 2021
Albert Paul Croft, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away June 6, 2021 in Kamas, Utah at the home of his daughter, at the age of 93. Paul was born November 23, 1927 at Murray, Utah to Claude Fisher and Florence Cullimore Croft, the second of seven children. He grew up in Murray, Lindon, and Pleasant Grove, Utah and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1945.
Paul served an LDS mission in California and Arizona. He was also a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army in Korea as a member of an engineering company. He graduated from Brigham Young University.
On August 20, 1954 he married his sweetheart, Ruth Eileen Gibson, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They had two children.
Paul was a lifelong teacher. He taught public school in Vernal, Utah and in schools in Weber County. Primarily, he taught junior high school science, but occasionally taught other subjects. He was a Life Member of the National Education Association, a member of the Weber Education Association, and was active in other professional organizations. He also served as an officer in The National Science Teacher Association in Utah. Even after retiring from public school teaching he taught in church and other settings. He tutored young students needing help in their studies. Upon his retirement from teaching, he began a second career in property management, managing large commercial and industrial sites in Northern Utah for a California corporation.
After a short time in Vernal, Paul and Ruth settled in 1957 in Roy, Utah and lived there for over 63 years. Their children were raised in Roy and both were active participants in the growth of this city in those years. When they moved to Roy, they lived on a quiet rural street near undeveloped sand and sagebrush-covered land. The city grew around them until they finally lived on a busy street with many homes and the large Roy High School campus.
Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous leadership positions in the Church, especially during the time he lived in Roy. He served in bishoprics and spent many years as a member of the High Council. He was a lifelong Scouter, having earned his Eagle award as a youth. He was a merit badge counselor for over 50 years and helped numerous young men. He served in district and council positions in Scouting and was the recipient of the Silver Beaver recognition.
Throughout his life, Paul was a diligent student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. At the time of his death he left more than 100 manuscripts recording his studies over the years. In retirement he served a multiyear Church service mission and was on the team that updated the footnotes for the Bible before publication of a new edition.
Paul was a kind and generous man who loved his family, his friends and neighbors, and believed in the importance of service. His service to others will be long remembered by those who were recipients of his generosity and love.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sisters and brother, Janice May, Garth Croft (Dianne), Kathryn Payne (Warren); son and daughter, Alan Croft (Denise), Karen Lowry. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Sand Ridge Ward, 4900 South 2000 West, Roy, Utah. Friends and family may call on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah, and on Saturday from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m., prior to services at the church.
Interment in the Roy City Cemetery.