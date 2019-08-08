Aleata Colleen Black Dickerson Davies Maynes, passed to her next adventure on July 31, 2019.
She was born December 14, 1928, to Ellis and Ethyl Wright Black in Scofield, UT. Her Mother died in 1937 and in 1939, Ellis married her second Mom, Lena Delconte Cook.
She married Lloyd Dickerson in October 1946. Together they raised eight children: David (Paula), Linda (John Boyer), Connie (Scott Bush), Karen Clark, Steven (Pam), Joyce (Don Archuleta), Larry (LeAnn), and Richard (Deenie Sullivan). Colleen loved being a Mother and Grandmother.
Colleen married Verdell Davies in January 1986 (died September 30, 1999). She was blessed with a great extended family of four additional children: Gary, Karen, Margie Ann and James.
She married Aldon Maynes in July 2001 (died May 21, 2005).
She is survived by sister Norma Black, brothers Lee Black and Rulon Black, her eight children, 31 grandchildren, 58 great- grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, sisters, Bonnie Crouch, Melva Lynn Black, Carol Joan Black, Donna Cook Rust, Erma Cook Tifft, and grandson, Adam Stephens.
Colleen was blessed by her lifelong service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her testimony of Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Myers from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
