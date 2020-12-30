Aleisha Autumn Cabaness Miles
A choice and valiant daughter of our Heavenly Father and Mother was called by them to come home on November 4, 2020. A very tender mercy. She died from the horrible and tragic addiction of alcoholism at the young age of 42 in Englewood, Arapahoe, Colorado at the Swedish Medical Center. Leaving behind her husband of 15 years, Jacob Russel, her precious and treasured children: Kela Xaenin (X) (13) and son Tiyek Kipp (Hot Dog) (9). She knows that she will see them again. Graveside services and interment were held Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch in South Ogden, Utah. She was borne into mortality on April 29, 1978 in Murray, Salt Lake, Utah. Her parents are Kipp Holbrook Cabaness and Hollis Ann Hancock. She was legally adopted by Kipp along with her brother's (J.J.) Kawran Justin Alex Oladi and Erik Dane Griffin. We were all sealed together as an Eternal Forever Family on June 27, 1984 in the Salt Lake Temple. She also leaves behind her little brother Casey Ray Wallace -Cabaness. She is now in the angelic company of her little sister Kela Ann Alexandra (1985-1987) and her baby brother Jashon Kipp Timothy Matthew Joel named after his Dad and his Uncles (Stillborn May 7, 1988.) Also with other family members and friends that love her. This is a great comfort to her parents. She married Jacob Russel Miles in Farmington, Davis, Utah on April 23, 2005. They met while working at Lagoon. We are totally heartbroken Lish and can't be healed until we are all together again in the future. You are our heavenly, precious, treasured, cherished and eternally loved baby girl. You always are and were and will be. God be with us all until we meet again! Kiss Kela Ann and Jashon Kipp for us. Mom and Dad xoxoxo. Aleish Cabaness Miles Memorial Page on Facebook to help with final expenses. Thank you.