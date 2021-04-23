Alene P. Songer
June 1, 1954 ~ April 19, 2021
In the early evening hours of April 19, 2021, the love of my life was called home to be with Christ. She was truly his angel on earth. Alene passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
Alene was born on June 1, 1954 to W. Allen Stinnett and Patricia C. Colpitts in John-Day, Oregon. She attended Baker High School.
She married Kenneth L. Songer on August 14, 1970.
Alene is survived by her husband Kenneth, her two children; Nicole Rose (daughter), Travis (Brooke) Songer (son), grandsons; Gabriel Rose, Ashton Songer, Xander Songer, Chance Michael Rose, Mother Patricia Stinnett (Spokane, Wa.), one brother Thomas Stinnett (Boise, Id.), three sisters; Penny (Tim) Sweney (Missoula, Mt.), Janet Goff (Spokane, Wa.) Fran Doty (Baker City, Or.) and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father W. Allen Stinnett.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Inurnment will be held privately at Aultorest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary .com.