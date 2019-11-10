1997 ~ 2019
Alexa Michelle Noorda Winther passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Cottonwood 12th Ward located at 6180 South Glen Oaks Street in Murray.
Viewings will be held at the church on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Alexa Winther at American First Credit Union (Account #9113259) for the benefit of her husband and daughter. For full obituary and to leave online condolences at: