July 5, 1945 ~ April 14, 2020
Alexander (Al) S. McNair of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Arizona State Veteran Home.
He was born on July 5, 1945, in Wolverhampton, England, to Alexander S. and Violet McNair, and immigrated to Ogden, Utah with his family in 1955. Al graduated from Ogden High School in 1963. He married Linda Van Drimmelen. They had three children (Steven, Shannon & Matthew) before divorcing in 1991.
Al served in the US Army for twenty years. His service included two years with the 101st Airborne Division, ten years with the United States Army Special Forces (Green Berets), and seven years with the US Army Recruiting Command. He bravely fought in the Vietnam War. His other overseas service included both Okinawa and Korea. After retiring from the army, he attended Weber State University from 1985 to 1989 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He worked as an English teacher before moving to Tucson in 1992.
Al had a sharp mind, a quick wit, and was adventurous. He was thoughtful and generous, and loved to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and other important events. When others were in his company, he liked to entertain by telling jokes, singing, and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed fishing, dabbling with the ham radio, monitoring the weather, and watching NCIS and old war and western movies.
He is survived by his children, Steven (DeAnn) McNair, Shannon (David) House, and Matthew (Ashley) McNair; seven grandchildren, Brandilyn (Devan) Deamer, Joshua (Bailey) House, Courtnie (Kyle) Nielson, Kayley McNair, Shaun McNair, Jack McNair, and Myla McNair; six great-grandchildren, Kaelin Nielson, Charlotte House, Jens Nielson, Dakota Deamer, Kaladin House, and Adaline Nielson. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Claudia) McNair, and his niece, Kristen M.M. Hopper, and her son, Gawain Hopper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two uncles, Robert McNair and John A. McNair.
The family is grateful to all those who took care of Al while he resided at the Arizona State Veteran Home.