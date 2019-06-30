April 14, 1958 ~ June 13, 2019
Alfred "Big Al" Stuckman, passed away June 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his beloved wife by his side.
Al was born April 14, 1958, in Boulder, CO, to Leonard and Ethel (Gurule) Stuckman. He married Carol, the love of his life on June 10, 1981. Together they raised their two daughters.
Al is preceded in death by his father Leonard, mother Ethel, brother Eddie, sister Delores and niece Sonja. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Mandi (Cody) and Stephanie (Gary), brother, Johnny (Tina), sister Margaret (Lawrence), grandkids, Isabel, Vincent and Nevaeh.
Al had a love of sports, both watching and playing, especially with his grandson Vincent, who he formed a close bond with. He loved playing softball and will always be remembered as our Home Run Champ. He enjoyed antiquing and was a collector of many things. He was known for his friendliness and quick wit and sense of humor. The most important thing to him was his family, he loved spending time and talking with them as much as possible.