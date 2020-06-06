Alfred "Roger" Barela, 75 passed away peacefully at his daughters^home in Roy, Utah, with his greatest wish fulfilled to have his entire family reunited together. He was the strongest man we know, yet Alzheimer's defeated him. He did not go without a fight.
Roger was born on May 12, 1945 to Manuel and Minnie Barela, in Pueblo, Colorado. The family later moved to Ogden, Utah. He Attended Ogden City Schools where he met the love of his life. Roger married Sally Ramirez on Dec 27, 1961, and they were blessed with five children.
Together they made an amazing team and home for not only their own kids but countless others as foster parents whom to this day were grateful for the loving support they received from both Sally and Roger.
At a very young age Roger stride to be one of Ogden's finest cement finishers which he achieved and proceed to do for the next 40 plus years. Then became a Lube Technician prior to his retirement. After retirement he took on his favorite job becoming a school crossing guard.
Roger is survived by his children, Anthony (Martha), Barbara ^Bobbie (Martin) Arvizo, Manuel (Faith) Barela, Roselyn (Richard) Gomez, 16 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Rebecca Herrera, Rachel Barela, and LaDean Barela.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sally, son Joseph ^Sefo^ Barela, His parents and six siblings.
The family would like to give a special thanks you to Envision Hospice, especially Amber, Teresa and Mark for there loving care and support they gave to our dad. We would also like to recognize Martin Arvizo his son-in-law for selflessly caring for our dad and loving him like he was your own.
Dad, thank you for all you have done for us. Your sacrifices to give us a good life and all the life lessons you have taught us, we will carry on through our families. We love you.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 12 noon at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S 3900 W, West Haven, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday June 8, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday.
Interment: Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT
Condolences may be sent to the family at: