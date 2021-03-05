Aliah Kristin Edwards
April 18 2003 - February 23 2021
Aliah Kristin Edwards was born April 18, 2003 in Layton, Utah to Tara Banks and Chris Zamora. Aliah passed away unexpectedly, February 23, 2021 from seizure complications.
Aliah is survived by her mom Tara, brother Austin, sisters Destinee and Maggie, aunts Sabrina and Kari, cousins Lexus, Kaden, Michael, PJ, Justine, Jayzen, Harley, Violet, and her Boo, Luke.
Aliah is proceeded in death by her grandpa Tom, and great grandparents Dean (Fae), Bate and Robert (Amber) Edwards.
Family and friends can visit from 6-9 PM Tuesday March 9th and services are Wednesday March 10th @ 2 PM at Linquist Mortuary 3408 Washington Blvd Ogden, Utah, 84401.