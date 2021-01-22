Alice Bryan Brimhall
February 11, 1920 ~ January 20, 2021
Alice Bryan Brimhall, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed into the loving arms of her Father in Heaven on January 20, 2021. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, on February 11, 1920. She was the fifth of 15 children born to parents Frank and Ada Norris.
She married Morris Lyle Bryan on March 31, 1938 in the Manti LDS Temple. They shared 25 years of marriage before he passed away in 1963. She married Richard Kay Brimhall on April 24, 1965 in Boise, Idaho. They made their home in North Ogden, Utah.
Alice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in the Primary and Scouts.
Alice was a very caring, compassionate and hard-working woman. She worked at ZCMI's and Wasatch Floral in Ogden, Utah. She was also an excellent cook and did a lot of entertaining in her home with family and friends. She was very talented in gardening and flower arranging. She loved dancing, crocheting, growing beautiful roses, traveling and spending time with her family and her pets.
Alice is survived by her husband, three children, Rae England of Salt Lake City, Morris Lyle Bryan, Jr. of Ogden, and Tanya Christiansen of Clinton; three step-children; two sisters, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, her parents, six sisters, and six brothers, three-grandchildren, and one son-in-law.
Alice was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden 7th Ward, 205 East Elberta Drive. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd, and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC 84106.
Thanks to CNS Nursing Services and Hospice and Visiting Angels for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.