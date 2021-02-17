Alice F. Thompson
March 29, 1930 ~ February 13, 2021
Alice F. Thompson passed away peacefully in her home on February 13, 2021. She was born in Uintah, Utah to James and Clara Fernelius. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and graduated from Weber High School.
She married Neil H. Thompson on August 10, 1951. They were married for 58 years. They had four children; Pam Thompson, Dale Thompson, Kelly Munford, Lana (Ron) Butterfield, nine grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren who she loved deeply.
She enjoyed going to Bear Lake, Yellowstone, and the horse races with her family. She loved golfing and going to lunch with her friends. She spent many happy hours shopping with her kids and friends.
Alice is survived by her four children; Pam Thompson, Dale Thompson, Kelly Munford, Lana (Ron) Butterfield, sister in law Donna Fernelius, nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband Neil, her parents and her three siblings. The family wishes to thank Independence Home Care and Hospice for their great care of our mom.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 20, 2021 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th St. Ogden, Utah 84403 at 2:00 P.M. with a viewing prior to the service from 1:00 - 1:45 P.M. A viewing will also be held Friday February 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 Face Masks and Social Distancing required for attendance to services. Condolences may be shared at www.leavittsmortuary.com.