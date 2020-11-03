Alice J. Thompson Nov 3, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alice J. ThompsonAlice Jean Thompson, 57, passed away October 29, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesGuest op-ed: Senator Lee, Trump is nothing like Captain MoroniWeber County hospital officials worry about rising COVID-19 case countDisease expert offers clues to COVID-19 reinfection casesHill AFB pilot becomes first to reach F-35 flight time milestoneMikaela SobersNew medical emergency flight service coming to Northern Utah18-year-old injured in police shooting involving Ogden Police DepartmentWeber County recorder/surveyor race features incumbent and Weber State studentBrenda ThorpeCody Jay Hadley +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Man accused of assaulting 2 in spat about one's high school debate history Northern Utahns will see different, more military aircraft during the next two weeks Ben Lomond High to switch to remote learning for 2 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak Police: Man assaults, urinates on woman, brags to her neighbors Utah clerk's office under quarantine after COVID-19 exposure Trails Foundation of Northern Utah upgrades popular section of Bonneville Shoreline Trail Utah prep volleyball: Coaches, players prepare for hectic state tournament this week South Ogden woman chased, attacked in home; estranged husband arrested