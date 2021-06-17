Alice Snooks Wyatt
1923 - 2021
Our much-loved mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, cousin and friend, Alice Snooks Wyatt, passed on June 11, 2021 at Quail Meadow from complications of a fall. She was born in North Ogden on September 18, 1923 to LeRoy and Florence Montgomery Snooks.
Alice was married to Spencer Wyatt on June 9, 1943 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they became the parents of four children: Diane (Norm) Russell, Barbara (Tom) Hadley, Roy (Brenda) Wyatt and John (Cindy) Wyatt. She has twenty-two grandchildren, eighty-one great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Family-only services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the North Ogden 7th Ward, with a family-only viewing from 12:45 - 1:45. Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
A full obituary is available at www.myers-mortuary.com where the funeral services will also be live-streamed. Alice's family is so very sorry that Covid precautions prevent them from celebrating her passing with her many friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the North Ogden Historical Museum, 545 East 2750 North, North Ogden, U 84414 or the Weber County DUP Museum, 2104 Lincoln Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401 in her name is suggested.