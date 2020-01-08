February 15, 1965 ~ December 31, 2019
Alicia Noel Asher, 54, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from complications of possible diabetes symptoms and heart failure. She was born on February 15, 1965, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of J. B. and Eileen Jean Walker Asher.
She was a CNA employed by The Garden's Assisted Living Center, for over 19 years. She was also employed by our late father at his business.
In February of 1988, she married Curtis Bitton in Ogden, Utah. They moved to San Diego and lived there for four years. They moved back to Ogden and later divorced in 1997.
She had a very giving benevolent nature, a quick wit, and a big loving heart. She had compassion for the elderly patients and her friends and family. She loved her nephews, her great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was a Christian with a strong faith in the Lord. She is now with her loved ones in Heaven, reunited with God, and her daddy J.B., and other loving family.
Alicia is survived by her mother, Eileen Asher; sister, Kathie Asher (Ron) Collins; brother, George Allen Asher; four nephews, Anthony (Tiffany) Smith, Jeremy (Ivy) Smith, Clifton "Clif" (Kapiolani) Smith, Dillon (Lorrie) Smith, and four great-nephews and three great-nieces. She also had many dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, J. B. Asher.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the mortuary.
