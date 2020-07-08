Alie Cheri Greene

June 10, 1989 ~ June 22, 2020
Alie was born in Utah on June 10, 1989. Since Alie was a baby, she was always full of energy and always smiling. Even though she was shy, she was a ray of sunshine, always outgoing and rambunctious. Alie was always ambitious and made sure to follow her dreams.
She studied Music Business and Technology, as well as Photography at College of Southern Nevada. She also studied Chemical Engineering at Salt Lake Community College.
Alie loved to take photographs of everything, she always found beauty in things most people would walk past. She was an amazing photographer. Most of all, Alie loved to travel. That was one of her many dreams she made come true. Alie specifically loved Europe, Ireland is where Alie found peace, she would always talk about how beautiful and green it was, how the water tasted so pure. Alie was full of life and love, she could make the best out of any situation.
Alie passed away on June 22, 2020 surrounded by love. She is survived by her mother, Dayna Heiner, and her father, Jeffrey (Juana) Greene; her step-father Jesse (Vickie) Heiner; her grandparents Alice (Floyd) Stalker; her siblings, Braydee (Paige) Taylor, Natausha Greene, Chelsea (Ramon P.) Greene, and Kenny Callaghan, step-sisters Kirstie Sherrow and Taylor Sherrow; nieces and nephews she loved as her own; and many more who adored her. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Scott Kelly and Darwin (Judy) Greene.
We will always remember Alie C. Greene as she was, Beautiful and Pure.