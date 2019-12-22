June 18, 1937 ~ October 5, 2019
Allan Henry Orton passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born June 18, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to William Henry Orton and Evelyn May Montgomery Orton.
Allan grew up and lived most of his life in North Ogden. He graduated in 1955 from Weber High School. After High School he attended Weber State.
His first adventure away from home and first government job was with the Forest Service in Jackson Hole, WY. His next adventure was when he joined the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, CA. His travels covered parts of the west coast and as far south as Panama Canal.
In 1960 he joined the Army National Guard. After some time at Ft. Ord in California, he returned to Utah where he served with the Army National Guard Reserves. He served until 1966. Allan worked at Hill Air Force Base as a programmer/Analyst and retired after 37 years.
He returned to work at H.A.F.B. as a Senior System Analyst as a contractor for an additional 17 years, until his retiring in 2012. In 1964 Allan married Francis Juanita Roberts Gould, in Las Vegas, NV. They joined their family together with four beautiful children. They later divorced in 1987.
In 1992 Allan married Debbie McKissen Anderson in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joining their families together with an additional two children. Allan and Debbie made their home in North Ogden, UT, until 2018 when they relocated to Mohave Valley, AZ.
They enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, fishing and spending time with many great friends and family members. He cherished their six children and spouses. 16 grandchildren & spouses. 15 great-grandchildren and spouses. And one great-great-grandchild. Watching his family grow was a great blessing.
Children: Carrie (Mike) Taylor, Jeff (Genise) Gould, Curtis(Cindy) Orton, Jeremiah (Heather) Anderson, Crystal (Greg) Hawkes. Nancy Orton (deceased). 16 grand-children: Aimee Taylor McDowell (Ken) Naranjo, Josh Taylor, Jennifer Gould (Matt) Davies, Justin (Caleb) Gould, Rohalle Gould, Kristopher Orton, Kory Orton, Chloe Orton, Carson Orton, Kyle Orton, Isaac Anderson, Luke Anderson, Jaden (Brooke) Bertels, Kylee Chapman (Kemmer) Palmer, Jence Chapman, Aleia Hawkes.
15 great-grandchildren: Alissa Boots, Makayla McDowell (Mason) Bowcut, Austin Taylor, Daxton Taylor, Autumn Rodriguez, Dominik Rodriguez, Isabella Davies, Bryxton Gould, Kaleb Gould, Jack Gould, Asher Gould, Maliaha Gould, Kyland Palmer, Kaislee Palmer, Bentley Bertels. One great-great grandchild: Randyn Bowcut.
Services will be held at a future date.