Allan Tingey

November 22, 1941 ~ January 29, 2020
Allan Reid Tingey, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital with his loving family by his side. The son of Rosella Allan and Reid Henry Tingey, Allan was born November 22, 1941, in Brigham City, Utah.
Raised in Brigham City, Allan attended school there and graduated from Box Elder High School.
This is where he met the love of his life. Allan married his high school sweetheart Karlene Simonsen on September 27, 1962, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Allan was always by Karlene's side; never failing as a husband, partner, and comforter. They made their home in Willard and raised their family there.
Allan is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Willard 2nd Ward where he served in many capacities including executive secretary, ward chorister and High Councilman.
Allan enjoyed helping and serving others. He loved the people and the community in which he lived. He was a member of the Willard City Fire Department and served as the Fire Chief for two years.
Allan retired from D.D.O. where he served as Chief of Safety and Health. Allan enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved his horses. He will be missed by his sweet pup, Sadie, who was his dependable side kick.
His family was everything to him; he loved them dearly. He enjoyed taking them four-wheeling, camping, golfing and, most importantly, just spending time with them. He loved his grandchildren and supported them in their activities. He took so much joy in watching his grandchildren grow, learn, and succeed.
To his grandchildren, he was a teacher with unlimited patience, a comedian with the best one-liners and tallest tales, a dedicated cheerleader and their biggest champion.
You would find him on the sidelines cheering them on at all their sporting events from little league through high school. He was also a faithful attendee at his grandchildren's piano and dance recitals. Allan loved music.
Music was a very important part of his life. He enjoyed singing as part of various men's choirs and was honored to be chosen to sing the National Anthem for 13 years at the Utah Jazz Games with his son Ryan and his brother Jeff. He also loved singing at special events with his friend Sarahn Mund. Allan was compassionate, kind, and loving to all he met. He was a friend to everyone. As a match made in Heaven, he was a tender-hearted husband who loved his wife beyond words.
Allan is survived by his eternal sweetheart Karlene, four children: Allyson (Dean) Child; Ryan (Devery Aguilar) Tingey; Lara Lee (Dan Roper) Tingey; Kortney (Mark) Tolman; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Siblings: Kaye (Glen) Petersen; LaMont (Lawana) Tingey; and Jeff Tingey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to the kind staff at McKay Dee Hospital for their tender care. We would also like to thank the many neighbors and friends who were always there and willing to help at a moment's notice. A special thanks goes to lifelong friends and neighbors, Bob and Sherie Bedeger, for their generosity.
To his family, he will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and the world's best big brother. To his community he will be remembered as a warmhearted neighbor, enthusiastic coach, and genuine friend.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Willard Peak Chapel, 655 W. 7615 S., Willard, UT.
Viewings will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT and Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
