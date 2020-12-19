Allen Donoviel Dec 19, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allen DonovielAllen Donoviel, 68, passed away December 11, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew, city-incentivized hotel opens this week in OgdenOgden City looking at another multimillion-dollar overhaul on one of its streetsOgden homeless encampment dispersed; officials cite health concerns, crime reports2 men charged after gang confrontation and shooting in central OgdenFugitive found hiding in dryer after wild police chase in Ogden; 10 charges filedKaysville installs temporary roundabout to gauge public sentiment for such change7 local schools close this week as governor announces educator prioritization in vaccine waitHooper man enraged about divorce case allegedly rams pickup through yard, shoots boat, ATVNo death penalty prosecution against Ogden white supremacist gang memberOgden Police Department looking to expand its use of license plate reader technology +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volkswagen intoduces that Atlas Sport for 2020 Weber State basketball blows out Portland State 94-66 to open conference play Prep roundup: Ben Lomond, Clearfield girls basketball teams get first wins of the season McKay-Dee Hospital nurse touts COVID-19 vaccine after her first shot Utah to receive 30% fewer coronavirus vaccine doses General handbook updated with new chapters on prejudice, dress, reliable sources Utah education board votes in favor of college name change COVID-19 outbreak at Davis County Jail, its first since pandemic began