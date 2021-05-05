Allen Maylin
Allen J. Maylin passed away peacefully at his home in Clearfield at the age of 69 on April 30, 2021. He was born in Ogden, Utah on August 16, 1951, to Joseph Hyrum Maylin Jr. and Evelyn Mae Barnes. Allen was a graduate of Ben Lomond High class of 1969. On June 2, 1978 he married Kathryn Vee Christensen in Logan, Utah. Together they had two daughters and one son. They enjoyed almost 43 years of marriage. Allen retired from Hill AFB after 30 years of service in Aircraft Maintenance.
Allen enjoyed the outdoors especially camping and fishing with his grandchildren who absolutely adored him. They loved spending time with him playing cards and board games while suffering through his quirky dad jokes. He also was an avid bowler and a member of the Friendship Seniors League until his passing.
Allen is survived by his wife, Kathryn Maylin; children, Tammy Duncan, Jared (Mandie) Maylin, Leslie and Nick Pead; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Evelyn Maylin, his brothers-in-law, Bruce Rusch, David Christensen, Edward Christensen, and nephew Jason Scott Terry.
We would like to thank all of the nurses that tended to him at McKay-Dee ICU and Cardiac Unit. Also his neighbors of many years, Scott and Amy Archibald for all of their support.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
A memorial fund for Allen has been set up at Goldenwest Credit Union Acct: 4174070.
