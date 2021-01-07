Allen Newell Budge
Our precious father, Allen Newell Budge, departed from this life on January 2, 2021. He was 85 years old. He passed away at his daughter, Denise's home in Farmington, Utah with his family by his side. He was born on September 7, 1935 at Budge Memorial Hospital in Logan, Utah to parents, Newell and Vera Budge. He was the second of four sons. He attended elementary school in Paris, Idaho. When he was eleven the family moved to Washington Terrace and he attended Jr High in Riverdale, Utah and Weber H.S. in Ogden.
Allen enjoyed singing in choirs and his favorite subject was algebra. During the summers he helped on the family's 10-acre farm with the fruit trees and harvesting tomatoes for Del Monte. He also worked for Joe Dawson on his 40-acre farm picking strawberries, peaches and apples. He helped build Lakeview Elementary and the Lakeview Ward Chapel where his children would later attend. He and his brothers helped their dad build their own homes.
As a young man, Allen served an LDS mission in Ontario, Canada and presided over an area as the branch president for a time. He served as the Executive Secretary for the Stake, scheduled and cleaned the chapel every Saturday for many years, and managed the church's grape vineyard. He was ordained a Seventy and called as a missionary to the Roy Central Stake. His favorite calling was a home teacher and helping others in need
After his mission, Allen graduated from BYU and met the love of his life. He married Melvalee Green on August 18, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. She caught his eye while square dancing on the BYU campus. They had 3 children and made their home in Roy, Utah. Allen spent a good portion of his life caring for his wife and was a great support to his parents. He financially supported several missionaries and family members.
Allen retired from Hill Air Force Base as a chemist. He loved mixing chemicals together and playing tricks on his co-workers. He worked on the planes and enjoyed teaching classes on corrosion in England and for other institutions. He was very happy when the lab got its first computer.
He is survived by his children, Deann Best (Tim), Denise Schetselaar (Jared), Ross Budge, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 on the way, two brothers, Rayo Budge and Glen Budge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melvalee Budge, parents Newell and Vera Budge, and brother Don Budge.
