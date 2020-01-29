Allen Ralph Johnson

Allen R. Johnson passed away on January 23, 2020, at the age of 78 after a valiant battle with colon cancer. He was born in Preston, Idaho to Rolena Hendricks and John Edwin Johnson.
He graduated from Davis High School where he excelled in football and lettered in tennis.
He worked as an Ogden City Firefighter for 18 years. Later on, he started his own international long- distance telephone company.
He spent four years in the Coast Guard. He has quite some stories about his adventures while on duty.
Allen married the love of his life Judy Johnson on December 22, 1968, in Ogden, Utah. He loved to golf with his best bud his wife Judy.
He enjoyed being involved with inbreeding and training in the Thoroughbred racing industry. He was very proud to say he had a filly named Wild Tequila that held 10 track records and 1 world record. He sold his horses to people all over the world.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Johnson and his daughter Tammy Ryan, and three beautiful granddaughters, Megan Allen, Amanda Ghilarducci, and Faith Ryan and also a very special great-granddaughter Lucy Allen. He loved them all dearly. He also is survived by a niece Krista Rose Johnson. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes the money be donated to the Cancer Society to help fight this terrible disease.
